Lightning Round: Deadline Day Recap Around the NHL

The Lightning didn’t make any moves on the final day of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

By Igor Nikonov
/ new
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Media Day Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

While yesterday felt relatively slow, this year’s NHL Trade Deadline will go down in history as one of the busiest in recent years. The total amount of 62 trades registered over the last 15 days, which is a huge increase compared to previous years, when the average amount was around 40. The biggest trade assets were off the trade board long before the final day of trade deadline and only 19 trades were registered on Friday, which is still more than in 2018 and 2021.

The biggest trade of the last day was probably the Anaheim Ducks’ John Klingberg being traded to the Minnesota Wild. The Ducks retained half of his $7 million salary and received former Lightning player Andrej Sustr, a fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL Entry Draft and the rights to prospect Nikita Nesterenko.

Another former Bolt, Vladislav Namestnikov, was traded for the second time ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Winnipeg Jets acquired him from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Earlier this week the Lightning traded him to San Jose in exchange for forward Mikey Eyssimont. Overall during his career, Namestnikov was traded four times on four separate Deadline Days, tying the NHL record by Alan May.

In another three-team trade forward Nick Bonino returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he won two Stanley Cups.

The Penguins also acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from Anaheim in exchange for forward Brock McGinn and a third-round pick in 2024.

The Detroit Red Wings sent forward Jakub Vrana to the St. Louis Blues for a seventh-round pick in 2025 and an AHLer Dylan McLaughlin.

The Calgary Flames traded Brett Ritchie to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Nick RItchie, marking the first time two brothers were traded for each other in the NHL history.

The Buffalo Sabres parted ways with forward Rasmus Asplund, sending him to the Nashville Predators in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2025.

The Minnesota Wild acquired Oskar Sundqvist from Detroit, a fourth-round pick in 2023 NHL Draft is going the other way.

The Wild also sent forward Jordan Greenway to Buffalo for a couple of draft picks.

The New Jersey Devils acquired forward Curtis Lazar from the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth-round pick in 2024.

Brendan Lemieux joined the Philadelphia Flyers after a trade between them and the Los Angeles Kings

The Flyers also moved forward Patrick Brown to the Ottawa Senators for a sixth-round pick in 2023.

Amongst the most significant trades, which fell apart on a Deadline Day, was a trade, which supposed to send forward James van Riemsdyk to Detroit.

The Penguins were also interested in acquiring forward JT Miller from Vancouver, but were rejected as the Canucks weren’t satisfied with the return.

Lightning Links

The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t make any moves on a final day of the trade deadline. Our managing editor Justin summarized this trade deadline for the Bolts and analysed Julien BriseBois’s words from his yesterday’s press conference [Raw Charge]

There were some rumblings that the Lightning may have kicked the tires on acquiring Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg, but he ended up heading to Minnesota. Montreal defenseman Joel Edmundson was also rumored to be on their radar, but he ended up staying with the Canadiens.

The Lightning reassigned defenseman Darren Raddysh to the Syracuse Crunch. Yesterday was an AHL Playoff Eligibility day and Raddysh needed to be eligible for the AHL playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Syracuse Crunch defeated Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-1, on a Friday night.

The Orlando Solar Bears also beat the Florida Everblades yesterday.

