Lightning Round: Deadline Day Recap Around the NHL

While yesterday felt relatively slow, this year’s NHL Trade Deadline will go down in history as one of the busiest in recent years. The total amount of 62 trades registered over the last 15 days, which is a huge increase compared to previous years, when the average amount was around 40. The biggest trade assets were off the trade board long before the final day of trade deadline and only 19 trades were registered on Friday, which is still more than in 2018 and 2021.

The biggest trade of the last day was probably the Anaheim Ducks’ John Klingberg being traded to the Minnesota Wild. The Ducks retained half of his $7 million salary and received former Lightning player Andrej Sustr, a fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL Entry Draft and the rights to prospect Nikita Nesterenko.

John Klingberg return: #mnwild sending 4th in 2025, Andrej Sustr and rights to Nesterenko. Ducks retaining half the salary of Klingberg. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) March 3, 2023

Another former Bolt, Vladislav Namestnikov, was traded for the second time ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Winnipeg Jets acquired him from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Earlier this week the Lightning traded him to San Jose in exchange for forward Mikey Eyssimont. Overall during his career, Namestnikov was traded four times on four separate Deadline Days, tying the NHL record by Alan May.

Jets Spelling Bee pt. 2 coming soon — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 3, 2023

In another three-team trade forward Nick Bonino returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he won two Stanley Cups.

BONINO! BONINO! BONINO IS BACK!



The Penguins have acquired forward @NickBonino in a three-team trade involving the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens.



Full details: https://t.co/eP2LTGiG3x pic.twitter.com/EYCyITEg1w — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 3, 2023

The Penguins also acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from Anaheim in exchange for forward Brock McGinn and a third-round pick in 2024.

TRADE ANNOUNCEMENT: The Penguins have acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Brock McGinn and a 2024 third-round draft pick. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 3, 2023

The Detroit Red Wings sent forward Jakub Vrana to the St. Louis Blues for a seventh-round pick in 2025 and an AHLer Dylan McLaughlin.

TRADE ALERT: The Blues have acquired Jakub Vrana from the Detroit Red Wings. #stlblues



DETAILS >>> https://t.co/uNH9NKStzM pic.twitter.com/WsCxhXQbN6 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 3, 2023

The Calgary Flames traded Brett Ritchie to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Nick RItchie, marking the first time two brothers were traded for each other in the NHL history.

Oh, brother.



The Flames traded Brett Ritchie and Connor Mackey to the Coyotes for Nick Ritchie and Troy Stecher today, completing the first trade of brothers in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/jGqlushGFp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 3, 2023

The Buffalo Sabres parted ways with forward Rasmus Asplund, sending him to the Nashville Predators in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2025.

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from Nashville in exchange for forward Rasmus Asplund. pic.twitter.com/cxESbYsnHB — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) March 3, 2023

The Minnesota Wild acquired Oskar Sundqvist from Detroit, a fourth-round pick in 2023 NHL Draft is going the other way.

The Minnesota Wild have acquired Oskar Sundqvist from the Detroit Red Wings.



MORE: https://t.co/s0pTbrzeY3 pic.twitter.com/Lz9bs7ZFam — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 3, 2023

The Wild also sent forward Jordan Greenway to Buffalo for a couple of draft picks.

Sabres get Greenway. ⚔️ #NHLTradeDeadline



Jordan Greenway heads from the @mnwild to the @BuffaloSabres in exchange for a pair of draft picks! pic.twitter.com/ZMNKDGBFqb — NHL (@NHL) March 3, 2023

The New Jersey Devils acquired forward Curtis Lazar from the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth-round pick in 2024.

Brendan Lemieux joined the Philadelphia Flyers after a trade between them and the Los Angeles Kings

The Flyers also moved forward Patrick Brown to the Ottawa Senators for a sixth-round pick in 2023.

TRADE ALERT: We have acquired a 2023 sixth-round draft pick from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Patrick Brown.



Details: https://t.co/F4Wu8uf0oU pic.twitter.com/aLbH3baNk5 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 3, 2023

Amongst the most significant trades, which fell apart on a Deadline Day, was a trade, which supposed to send forward James van Riemsdyk to Detroit.

James van Riemsdyk is still a Flyer, and Chuck Fletcher continues to fail as the team’s general manager. https://t.co/GQZHJsOL8o — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) March 3, 2023

The Penguins were also interested in acquiring forward JT Miller from Vancouver, but were rejected as the Canucks weren’t satisfied with the return.

Dreger reporting Pens took a hard run at JT Miller.



"Vancouver said we like the offer we just can't take it because it was draft picks. We need a center." https://t.co/iDGdR7pBUz — Taj (@taj1944) March 3, 2023

Lightning Links

The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t make any moves on a final day of the trade deadline. Our managing editor Justin summarized this trade deadline for the Bolts and analysed Julien BriseBois’s words from his yesterday’s press conference [Raw Charge]

There were some rumblings that the Lightning may have kicked the tires on acquiring Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg, but he ended up heading to Minnesota. Montreal defenseman Joel Edmundson was also rumored to be on their radar, but he ended up staying with the Canadiens.

The Lightning reassigned defenseman Darren Raddysh to the Syracuse Crunch. Yesterday was an AHL Playoff Eligibility day and Raddysh needed to be eligible for the AHL playoffs.

The @TBLightning have reassigned defenseman Darren Raddysh to the #SyrCrunch.



Additionally, the Lightning have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau to the Crunch from @OrlandoHockey and the Crunch have recalled defenseman Tyson Feist.https://t.co/AUv8Y9ixht — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) March 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the Syracuse Crunch defeated Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-1, on a Friday night.

The Orlando Solar Bears also beat the Florida Everblades yesterday.