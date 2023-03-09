 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lightning Round: International Women’s Day in Hockey

Read PEB’s story about his late mom

By HardevLad
/ new
Los Angeles Kings v Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare #41 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal in the first period during a game against the Los Angeles Kings at Amalie Arena on January 28, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

On International Women’s Day, Chris shared the story of Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare’s late mother, Frédérique, who passed away earlier this season. [NHL dot com]

Bellemare’s entire family would go camping in a huge tent. They had a mini fridge and a table they would consistently bring that were the same age as Pierre-Edouard. Some of the best memories came from the eating the food made by his mother, who was an excellent cook.

“We all had some things we would do during those trips and one of mine was dive hunting,” Bellemare said. “Octopus was the big thing. For eight years, it was my job to go and find octopus. I had a whole scuba suit. Once again, we didn’t really have any money, so I don’t know how the heck she got away with getting that suit.

At practice yesterday, PEB wasn’t present as he’s dealing with an injury day-to-day. Victor Hedman was on the ice on the fourth pair with Bogosian but is still considered day-to-day. Hopefully that means he’ll be back over the weekend.

A brief homestand should help bring the Tampa Bay Lightning back to winning ways. They beat the Philadelphia Flyers the other night, tonight they’ll play Vegas, and then a weekend at Amalie against two Central Division teams in Winnipeg and Chicago. [Raw Charge]

“Something that’s been apparent over the last few games is that the Lightning’s vibe just seems off. Lack of pace, lack of excitement, lack of energy, all of that we’ve seen during this slump. Coach Cooper mentioned after the morning skate that the players seemed to be in a good spot and Steven Stamkos talked about the “good energy”. So today, instead of focusing on the numbers tonight, let’s recap this game based on the vibes.”

In one of those games, Michael Essyimont will play his former team, Winnipeg after being acquired by Tampa Bay. [Raw Charge]

“In the summer of 2021, he signed as a free agent with the Winnipeg Jets. While he spent most of the season with the Manitoba Moose (where he put up 18 goals and 24 assists in 58 games) he would make his NHL debut with the Jets in 2021-22, playing in one game. This season saw him play in 19 games for the Jets (1 goal, 4 assists) before being placed on waivers on January 5th. San Jose claimed him and he’s performed well for them with 3 goals and 5 assists in 20 games playing mostly with Logan Couture and Alexander Barabanov.”

It took 56 years, but finally in 2023 the PHWA will have an organized space for writers who cover professional women’s hockey. Also if someone could explain the emojis? Rocket to a window goes boom?

‘Ice Queens’ is a one-hour documentary by the NHL celebrating the contributions of women of color in hockey premiered on International Women’s Day. You can watch it on ESPN plus, Sportsnet, NHL Network, and the NHL’s Youtube channel. I’ve linked the Youtube video below.

Tony D with two games for spearing Perry. Suspensions need to be longer, The way the Lightning jumped him is more punishment than chilling for only two games.

The league will probably not expand, but Houston and Atlanta are back on the radar.

Scores from last night. Chicago and Winnipeg, who the Lightning play this weekend, both lost.

More From Raw Charge

Loading comments...